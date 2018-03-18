iPhone SE 2 Specs Rumors: Leaked Hands-On Video Might Be Fake But Not Far From the Truth

Reuters/Stephen Lam The new iPhone SE is seen on display during an event at the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California March 21, 2016.

A new version of the iPhone SE is reportedly in the works, and more leaks supporting this continue to emerge.

A few days ago, a video showing the purported device, which boasted an iPhone X-inspired makeover, emerged. BGR has already called fake on this leak and has shared proof of what they believe is the actual iPhone SE 2, as it is currently being dubbed, pointing out that the one on the device is not too far off.

Their proof, which comes in the form of sketches provided by a frequent reliable source of theirs, shows that the device so much like the one on the leaked video, at least from the front.

It has the iPhone X notch and the nearly bezel-less display with no button in sight. However, the one on the video is much bigger while the source of the sketches claimed the new iPhone SE will retain the same overall size as the original.

The back of the purported iPhone SE 2 was not shown in the illustrations. According to the leaked video, though, the handset will come with a dual camera setup.

BGR said that this is too expensive a feature for a device being billed as the low-cost, budget-friendly option for iPhone fans who want the iOS experience without breaking the bank.

The site added that the fact that the iPhone 8, which belongs in the premium lineup, does not have a dual camera setup makes it more unlikely that the less expensive new iPhone SE will get one.

However, it is not all too impossible, especially if Apple wants to streamline the design of their mobile offerings. With the dual camera setup becoming the norm, it is likely that future iPhones will have it.

KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, who is known as the world's most accurate Apple expert, claimed that there will be a third iPhone with a smaller price tag this year.

If this is indeed the iPhone SE 2, and a dual camera is planned in addition to the Face ID (which was the primary reason for that $1000 pricing of the iPhone X) hinted by the presence of the notch and the lack of a home button, users should expect to pay much more for Apple's supposed cheapest smartphone.