iPhone X 2018 Rumors: Apple Could Release Larger iPhone 11 This Year

The sheen has not yet worn off the iPhone X, and fans are already shifting their gaze towards an upcoming iPhone 11. A forecast from a known iPhone tipster hints that Apple may expand the next line of iPhone X sequels to two models, one larger than the other.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has made a name for himself with his predictions about the features and details of upcoming iPhone releases, has come out with another forecast.

Reuters/Stephen Lam An attendee checks out a new iPhone X during an Apple launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S.

Based on watching reports from companies forming the supply and manufacturing chain that Apple depends on, Kuo has concluded that there will be some major updates for this year's iPhone models, according to Mac World.

Apple could be looking to shake up the iPhone line that will follow the iPhone X, at the very least. This year could feature two new iPhone models that will be positioned as follow-ups for the anniversary edition, with one of them sharing the same 5.8-inch display size as the iPhone X.

The other model could be larger but will have pretty much the same specs and features as the other model, with perhaps a larger display resolution to compensate. This conclusion coincides with another report that Apple has tapped LG to make larger OLED displays for new handset models for later this year.

This shift could mean that Apple may have no plans to continue selling the iPhone X past a certain point, if doing so will mean having to sell it after a price drop. The company could instead drop production of the iPhone X altogether, and instead, offer models similar to it with slightly different specs depending on the price point.

This could include a new LCD-based iPhone with an iPhone X design, which could sell at a lower price than the $1,000 that the iPhone X started out on.