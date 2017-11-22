iPhone X News: 10-Year-Old Son Can Unlock Mom's Phone With Face ID

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017.

A mother who owns an iPhone X recently made headlines after finding out that her 10-year-old son can also unlock her phone through the new Face ID feature.

The mother, Sana Sherwani, can be seen in a 41-second YouTube video that demonstrated that her young son can unlock the device through Face ID. First, she showed her locked iPhone X to the camera, and the mobile device was later activated as the new biometric authentication feature recognized her face.

Then, she handed the same iPhone X unit -- which was locked again -- to her son Ammar Malik, who also demonstrated that he could unlock the same device through Face ID.

As of this writing, more than 2.2 million people have seen the mother-and-son iPhone X video demo.

Apple previously explained that the Face ID feature and the sensors on the iPhone X use 30,000 infrared dots to form a map of the iPhone X owner's face. This data was then translated by the A11 Bionic chip into a mathematical formula and was independently stored within the smartphone's CPU.

However, the mother-and-son demo video somewhat defied what Apple had been claiming about Face ID.

Meanwhile, in an interview with WIRED, Ammar's father expressed concerns over the Face ID error.

"It was funny at first," Attaullah Malik said. "But it wasn't really funny afterward. My wife and I text all the time and there might be something we don't want him to see. Now my wife has to delete her texts when there's something she doesn't want Ammar to look at."

On the other hand, Apple has already provided a heads-up about this mistake. In the Face ID guide that it had released, the company explained: "The probability of a false match is different for twins and siblings that look like you as well as among children under the age of 13, because their distinct facial features may not have fully developed."

And in cases like this, Apple suggested that iPhone X users might want to use the passcode authentication function as well.