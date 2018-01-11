REUTERS/Thomas Peter An attendee uses the Face ID function on the new iPhone X during a presentation for the media in Beijing, China October 31, 2017.

Many people expect Apple to release the iPhone X Plus in 2018 while reports claim LG Display will supply the screen panels for the upcoming device.

It has just been a few months since the iPhone X had its retail release worldwide, but speculations are already up and running that Apple will not let this year go by without upgrading the said product with what reports dub as the iPhone X Plus.

Reports have it that Apple has already made arrangements regarding what company will supply them with the massive number of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display panels that they need for the production of the upcoming device.

Electronic Times recently mentioned that Apple and LG Display have reached an agreement where the latter will provide OLED panels for at least 15 million iPhone X Plus units. This is expected to be announced within the second half of 2018.

The same report stated that LG Display is commissioned to provide 6.5-inch OLED panels for the upcoming device. If this is accurate, this means that iPhone fans will see an even bigger device this year - something that is also hinted at by its rumored name, the iPhone X Plus.

Mac Rumors noted that the recent increase in LG's stock somewhat supports the report. It was also pointed out that this was a major shift in Apple's partnership with other companies for their OLED production requirements.

Samsung Display was known as the major OLED supplier for Apple's 2017-released iPhone X. In fact, according to Reuters, a regulatory filing issued in late December 2017 claimed that LG Display did not provide a single OLED panel for Apple last year.

On the other hand, if LG Display did close a deal with Apple for the iPhone X Plus, reports speculate that Samsung will not completely be out of the picture since Apple is expected to launch two models of next-generation iPhone X devices this year. This means Samsung is expected to continue providing Apple with OLED displays, but only for the smaller 2018 iPhone X release.