Is Ben Affleck Hinting He's Hanging His Batman Cape After 'Justice League'?

Ben Affleck is once again hinting he's likely quitting Batman. Rumors he's dropping the role sparked anew while Affleck sat with the press to promote "Justice League."

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The actor spoke with USA Today on Monday about his new movie. His interview, however, segued to the upcoming solo film "The Batman" and he said he's contemplating on whether or not he should continue.

"You don't do it forever," Affleck said. "So I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it."

Affleck debuted as Batman in the 2016 film "Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice." He will be seen as the Caped Crusader a second time when "Justice League" runs in theaters this Friday, Nov. 17.

The actor was previously rumored to be giving up on Batman and essentially exiting the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) after he dropped out as director of the solo movie. Matt Reeves took over the job for "The Batman" and made various changes to the movie's direction.

Filming has not yet started for "The Batman," but speculations surfaced that Affleck might also not star in it anymore. Affleck, however, quashed all talks and doubts when he spoke at Comic-Con about being lucky to play Batman.

"I know there's this misconception that because I'm not directing it, maybe I wasn't enthusiastic about it," Affleck stated. "I would be an ape on the ground for Matt Reeves," the actor said, adding he will be thrilled to do Batman with the new director.

Meanwhile, reviews for "Justice League" has trickled in the press and it's so far positive. The movie takes on a fun tone as opposed to the dark theme of the previous movies in the DCEU franchise, with the exception of "Wonder Woman."

It took DC and Warner Bros 10 years to develop "Justice League" with mostly Zack Snyder's vision. Joss Whedon, however, took over the direction in post-production.

"Justice League" will pick up after the events of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" that featured Superman's death. Catch it in theaters on Nov. 17.