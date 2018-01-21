Is 'The Handmaid's Tale' Director Helming a 'Future 'Star Wars' Project?

(Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai) Takara Tomy's figures of Kylo Ren (C) and Storm Troopers from "Star Wars" are seen at the International Tokyo Toy Show in Tokyo, Japan, June 9, 2016.

It looks like Reed Morano is joining the "Star Wars" universe in the future.

The director, known for her work in the award-winning series "The Handmaid's Tale," has revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she has recently met up with Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy after watching the Hulu series.

I guess she was watching with her daughter and then called people and was like, "Who's this Reed person?" She probably thought I was a guy because of my name.

Morano's meeting with the "Star Wars" boss apparently lasted two and a half hours. She gushed about how "amazing" Kennedy was.

We're talking about adventure movies, and I'm not even remembering that she produced "Goonies." Any movie that I put my finger on that I loved when I was growing up was a movie that she produced. Anyway, it was a great meeting. Obviously, I can't say anything about what else we were talking about.

While Morano did not go into detail about a possible collaboration, media outlets are quick to speculate that the meeting could mean her next project might have something to do with "Star Wars."

Indeed, the space opera franchise is relentlessly growing. Following the release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Disney announced a new trilogy of which director Rian Johnson will helm the first movie. The film that will follow might see Morano in the director's seat although nothing is confirmed yet.

It might be a while before fans hear anything official with a lot of "Star Wars" movies in the pipeline. There's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" opening this May and of course, "Star Wars: Episode 9," the closing film in the sequel trilogy.

Morano recently became the third woman in the history of the Emmy Awards to win the award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, thanks to her excellent work in the pilot episode of "The Handmaid's Tale."