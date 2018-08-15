Is Your New Church in a Videogame?

A virtual church has been launched for gamers, the pastor of which says he is reaching a people group for Christ that the traditional church does not even know exists.

The Washington Post published on July 27 an interview with Matt Souza, a 27-year-old pastor from Richmond, Virginia, who is licensed through the Assemblies of God denomination and utilizes video games and a live-streaming platform called Twitch. His church is called GodSquad, and he started it in 2016 to reach a community of individuals who tend to be atheists and dislike religion.

