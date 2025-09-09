Home News In shocking move, Israel strikes Hamas leadership in Doha, capital of Qatar, for 1st time At least 2 senior Hamas officials said to have been present

The Israeli Air Force struck a building in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday, in an attempt to eliminate the senior leadership of the terror organization Hamas.

Footage from Doha showed smoke rising above the capital. The Qatari outlet Al-Arabi reported that the building served as the bureau of Hamas official, Khalil al-Hayya.

A senior Israeli official told Israeli news outlets: “We struck the Hamas leadership in Qatar, including Khalil al-Hayya and [Zaher] al-Jabarin. We are awaiting the results of the strike. There is a consensus among the political and security leadership.”

The Saudi news outlet Al-Arabiya reported that al-Hayya was killed in the strike, but several outlets reported conflicting information regarding the Hamas leaders present before the strike.

Later, a security source told Army Radio that Khaled Meshal, a senior leader who in the past led the terror group, wasn't in the building and is still alive.

The Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) stated: “For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7th massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel.”

Several hours later, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office stressed in a statement: "Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility."

However, an Israeli official told Israeli outlets that the strike had been coordinated with the U.S. beforehand.

The IDF also noted that measures were taken to mitigate harm to civilians in the city of over 1 million residents. These included “the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence,” it said.

“The IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7th massacre,” the statement concluded.

A source familiar with the details told i24NEWS that a Hamas delegation had convened in the building to discuss a new American proposal that was delivered to them by the Prime Minister of Qatar. This meeting took place after several senior Hamas officials had just returned from Turkey.

The highly unusual strike in a country that is a major non-NATO ally of the U.S. is expected to end Qatar's role as a mediator in the negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) new chief, Adm. Brad Cooper, visited Israel for the first time several days ago.

After the strike, Qatar announced that the negotiations between Hamas and Israel would be suspended.

The spokesman of Qatar's Foreign Ministry, Majed Al Ansari, strongly condemned "the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the political bureau of the Hamas movement."

"This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar," the spokesman continued.

"While strongly condemning this attack, the State of Qatar emphasizes that it will not tolerate this reckless and irresponsible Israeli behavior, which continuously undermines the region’s security, or any action targeting its security and sovereignty. Investigations are ongoing at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they become available."

The city of Doha is located some 1,800 km (1,100 miles) from the Israeli border, a greater distance than almost all Israeli strikes in Iran and Yemen in recent years.

Military officials told Israeli media that the operation was carried out by the Air Force using several fighter jets, under guidance by the Shin Bet's Special Operations Division.

This is a developing story and was originally published at All Israel News