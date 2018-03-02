Ivanka Trump Praises #MeToo Movement

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque Ivanka Trump praises women who stand up to their accusers in an interview with NBC News.

US First Daughter Ivanka Trump on Tuesday praised the Me Too movement, a movement that spreads awareness of sexual violence.

"I actually think this is a really exciting and important moment in time, and I think many people are being exposed for doing some really awful things," the presidential daughter said in an interview with NBC News about the Me Too movement.

"I'm proud of the women who are standing up in the face of accusers with credible evidence and credible stories, and we've seen a lot of those, a lot of them recently," the model and businesswoman added.

NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander had previously asked the 36-year-old if she believed the sexual misconduct accusations made against US President Donald Trump by roughly 19 women. Although she expressed her disappointment with the "inappropriate question," Alexander still probed Ivanka to answer his question.

"I believe my father. I know my father. I think I have that right as a daughter," Ivanka told NBC News. "When there are cases of domestic violence, as we saw recently, that cannot be condoned, nobody would condone that. And I think there is a vast spectrum."

The questions were in reference to several news reports on Trump allegedly harassing women and defending the accused.

The latest news reports were about the resignation of White House aide Rob Porter which led to rumors that Porter left because his ex-wives were reportedly abused by him. Porter denied these claims.

On Feb. 9, Trump posted on Twitter that reputations were being damaged because of "mere allegations." He questioned in the same tweet the existence of due process. Later, Trump had commented that Porter claimed his innocence and that people had to remember that.

Reports have also been released stating that several women had claimed to be sexually harassed by the President.

Included in the list of women who had been allegedly violated by Trump are Jessica Leeds, who claimed to had been groped on the plane in the 1970s, Kristin Anderson, who revealed the President had put his hand up her skirt in the 1990s, and Jill Harth, who said that Trump had tried to put his hands between her legs in 1992.

The President had repeatedly denied every accusation and said that he had never met these women.