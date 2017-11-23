'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: Liv Gets New Ally in Zombie Melee

Facebook/cwizombie Promotional photo for "iZombie" season 4.

Liv Moore (Rose McIver) and her friends will need all the help they can get to handle the zombie outbreak in the upcoming season of "iZombie."

The trailer released during the last Comic-Con shows how dangerous the situation would be in Seattle in the new installment. With half of the city's population now composed of zombies, the authorities will have a hard time trying to establish peace.

In the clip, the undead are shown attacking everywhere, mindlessly hunting for fresh meat to bite. Liv is expected to continue her noble work with the police, hoping that the new leader, Chase Graves (Jason Dohring), will have a working plan to contain the melee.

Whether she prefers it or not, Liv needs to team up with fellow zombies in the fight against fellow undead. Spoilers indicate that her creator, Blaine DeBeers (David Anders), may come to her rescue. In the past seasons, he has been Liv's constant enemy. Although he showed a bit of humanity in several incidents, he has chosen to remain evil at the end of the day. In an interview, DeBeers hinted that it might be time to join Liv's circle of friends.

"It seems like it comes in waves that he becomes part of the Scooby gang," said DeBeers. "It was important to introduce [Robert] Knepper [who plays Angus McDonough] as this terrible father so you can sympathize with Blaine. [There's] child abuse in his past and it's like you understand a little more why he's the way he is."

Liv's squad is expected to expand in the face of adversity. Previously, it had been teased that one of her new friends will be a documentarist who would investigate a new problem to crop up in the city. Levon (to be played by Daniel Bonjour) is determined to probe the issue of human trafficking and Liv is speculated to help him in his mission.

"iZombie" Season 4 is expected to air early 2018 on The CW.