J.J. Watt Donates $10,000 to Family of Fallen Firefighter Quietly

Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall Houston Texans defensive end and philanthropist J.J. Watt.

Houston Texans defensive end Justin James "J.J." Watt is known for his defensive skills in football, but the three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award recipient is also known for his good heart.

After managing to raise over $37 million for the victims of Hurricane Harvey last year through a crowdfunding effort, Watt silently helped a veteran firefighter who passed away last week due to a gas explosion while on duty to help people evacuate in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

The football pro, who was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, was tagged by a netizen in a Twitter post to capture his attention and asked for help in the efforts of a local church to raise money for the family of Captain Cory Barr.

@JJWatt please do what you can for Cory Barr's family. He was very well known, liked & appreciated in the Sun Prairie community. He was brave and a true hero! Any & all support from one fellow fire fighter family to another! #RIPCaptCoryBarr #firefamily https://t.co/oEE9aCNPqW — Jenna Blaser (@jennnn_bunny) July 11, 2018

According to the netizen's tweet, Barr was a popular and well-loved member of the Sun Prairie community. This is why they were asking for any help that he can extend to support the firefighter's wife Abby and their 3-year-old twin daughters.

Watt seemed to have noticed the tweet, since a massive $10,000 donation was added to the GoFundMe page that was dedicated to the fallen firefighter.

A spokesperson from GoFundMe confirmed the donation made by the 29-year-old football pro through their website according to CBS News. But instead of making the donation under his popular name J.J. Watt, the footballer used his legal name Justin J. Watt in an effort to keep his good deed under the radar.

This is not the first time that Watt extended a helping hand to anyone in need. He established the Justin J. Watt Foundation that offers after-school opportunities for young kids from different communities. He also recently offered to pay for the funerals of the eight students and two teachers who passed away in the tragic Santa Fe High School shooting in May 2018.