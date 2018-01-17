Jake Gyllenhaal to Replace Ben Affleck as Batman?

Reuters/Stephane Mahe Jake Gyllenhaal is likely to replace Ben Affleck as Batman.

There are rumors that Ben Affleck will soon be exiting as Batman, and Jake Gyllenhaal is the actor likely to replace him.

The speculations of Affleck being replaced by Gyllenhaal for the role of Batman has been circulating for a long time already. Although there has been no confirmation so far of Affleck exiting as Batman, he has been said to be in a push-and-pull relationship with Warner Bros. for the role.

According to sources gathered by Revenge of the Fans, Warner Bros. has done everything to keep Affleck on playing Batman for DC films. Affleck might have expressed his intentions of exiting the role multiple times, but he's committed to finishing his contract with Warner Bros.

But as of now, Warner Bros. is open to letting Affleck go, and the "Love & Other Drugs Actor" is their best bet to replace him as Batman. However, everyone involved will still have to wait for Affleck to exit out from the role before getting Gyllenhaal in.

"Gyllenhaal is probably Batman. Affleck is not out of it yet. That's the thing, he still has a contract. But the studio is sour on him. If Ben rolls, Jake is in. Kind of a weird web. These guys both know they control each other's destiny," the source revealed.

Given the situation, it might be a while before followers of the DC universe will see Gyllenhaal helm the Caped Crusader. Because Affleck is determined to finish his contract, he would probably still be Batman in upcoming DC films such as the sequel to "Suicide Squad" and "Flashpoint."

The earliest for Gyllenhaal to play Batman could be in Matt Reeves' version for the Dark Knight. However, Reeves' film is just underway.

During a podcast session of "The Q&A With Jeff Goldsmith," Reeves revealed that he has "the story worked out" and he's just "outlining" at the moment for his upcoming Batman film.