'James Bond' 25 Rumors: Daniel Craig's Last 007 Film Could Be Delayed

Recent reports point to a delay in production and release of the 25th "James Bond" movie, the last in Daniel Craig's 007 journey.

Currently, the upcoming "James Bond" film is set to be released on Nov. 25, 2019, with "Trainspotting" and "Slumdog Millionaire" director Danny Boyle on the top of the list to helm the action-packed movie. It was also previously reported that he has a working script to rival regular Bond screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

According to a recent report, however, Boyle is working with "Love Actually" screenwriter Richard Curtis for a 1960s or 70s musical comedy for Universal Studios. They hope to speed up the casting for the movie to start production by summer.

If this pushes through, there are two options for the next "James Bond" film. If they really want Boyle, they could wait for him to finish production for the musical comedy. This would also mean that the action film's release would be delayed to at least 2020.

Another option is to find another director. "James Bond" has a few options, but not a lot could live up to the legend's name. Another favorite is Yann Demange, but he has also recently signed on for HBO'S "Lovecraft Country," where he is working with Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams.

Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve are also strong contenders, although both are also busy with their respective projects.

The upcoming 007 film will be the fifth and last for 50-year-old Craig, who first took on the role for "Casino Royale" in 2006. His last portrayal of the iconic character was back in 2015 for "Spectre." When his final "James Bond" film premieres in 2019 or 2020, he will be the second-longest MI6 spy, overtaking previous title holder Pierce Brosnan.

There are a lot of theories and recommendations as to who will replace Craig as the lead 007 agent. There have even been rumors that it could be a woman. This idea was slammed by Craig's wife Rachel Weisz, however, saying women are capable of getting their own stories.