Jamie Foxx's younger sister dies: 'She is in Heaven now dancing' Jamie Foxx's younger sister dies: 'She is in Heaven now dancing'

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Jamie Foxx announced the passing of his little sister, DeOndra Dixon, on Tuesday and said she is now dancing in Heaven.

The Oscar-winning actor wrote on Instagram that his sister, who had Down syndrome, had “transitioned.”

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned," Foxx wrote. "I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light..."

"I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show."

According to reports Dixon, 36, died on Monday, Oct. 19.

"Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music," Foxx continued.

Foxx’s sister was born with Down syndrome but never once did her family see that as a limitation. She went on to become Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011.

"Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love,” he said as he asked for spiritual support during this time.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

“Please keep my family in your prayers."

Dixon said she was "born to dance," according to the biography on her foundation's website.

“My brother has given me a chance to do some special things,” Dixon wrote. “I danced in his video ‘Blame It.’ I’ve danced on stage at some of his concerts all over the country. And guess what? I’ve danced at the Grammy’s!”

With the support of her family, Dixon also participated in the Special Olympics as a child and competed for almost a decade.

Foxx often talked about the bond he shared with his sister.

“What’s great about DeOndra is that when people meet her they sort of lose that apprehension when they see people with special needs,” Foxx gushed in a November 2019 interview with Extra.

“That’s a testament to [our] mom. Mom asked the kids at the school to just look out for her but treat her normal. She’s had a regular life, she’s just as well-adjusted as any person that you would see out there,” Foxx added. “She’s special.”

In a 2018 interview, the Hollywood star shared that Dixon gave his life perspective.

“I learned how to live. Sometimes we get caught up in our world on the extras of everything — ‘Ah, the Mercedes is not the right color!’” he told NBC News correspondent Kate Snow. “And then you see this girl over here. ‘I just want to live. I want to dance. I want to love.’ She brings you back down to what life is."

In another interview from 2011, Foxx told PEOPLE about the honesty and genuine love he received from his sister.

"One thing people may not understand is that the person with special needs, the love that they give you is unfiltered,” he said. “There is nothing in the way of them loving you and there is nothing in the way of them being upset with you either."

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit