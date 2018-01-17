'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Cast News: Brooke Shields to Guest Star as Rogelio's New Nemesis

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger Austrian businessman Richard Lugner, Actress Brooke Shields and Austrian vice-chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner (L-R) during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016.

The second half of "Jane the Virgin" season 4 will welcome Brooke Shields.

According to Variety, Shields will be starring in a multi-episode arc as an actress and supermodel named River Fields. And, while she and Fields share similar names, the CW assures that the Calvin Klein model is "vastly different" from her character. For one thing, Fields will strike up a feud with Rogelio, which will then go public.

"She is going to be a big part of Rogelio's life, probably his new nemesis and that's going to be fun," actor Jaime Camil, who plays Rogelio De La Vega, told PEOPLE CHICA.

It is clear that Camil is thrilled to be working with Shields, who has been in the industry since she was a child. He also had nothing but praise for the 52-year-old "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" actress.

"We were all in love with her when we were teenagers. Name one male species that wasn't in love with her in 'The Blue Lagoon.' It's incredible. Her most important quality is what a sweetheart she is and what a beautiful human being she is. She is overwhelmingly nice," he said.

But, Shields is not the only big name joining the CW comedy-drama series in its back half. It was previously reported that Rosario Dawson will also be making an appearance in several episodes. Details surrounding her character, however, are still unknown at this point.

"Jane the Virgin" returns next week with an episode that picks up immediately after the events of the midseason finale, which ended with Rafael (Justin Baldoni) impulsively kissing Jane (Gina Rodriguez). The teaser trailer for the first episode back shows the co-parents talking about their relationship. Justin wants something more, but Jane feels confused and conflicted.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will return on Friday, Jan. 26, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.