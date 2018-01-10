Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for 'Jane the Virgin'

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 is currently on a break. But, when the show returns, fans can look forward to seeing Rosario Dawson.

According to Entertainment Weekly, it was announced at the Television Critics Association press tour that Dawson will be appearing in several episodes in the back half of the fourth season, though nothing else is known about her role.

The CW series will be back later this month, with a midseason premiere that will pick up immediately after the events of the fall finale, which saw Rafael (Justin Baldoni) suddenly kissing Jane (Gina Rodriguez). The second half of season 4 will explore the relationship between Rafael and Jane further, as well as show Petra's (Yael Grobglas) reaction to the possible new couple. While executive producer Jennie Urman previously assured that Petra no longer has romantic feelings for Rafael, she will definitely have something else to say about it.

The synopsis for the midseason premiere states that Jane and Rafael will feel guilty about lying to get Mateo into a new school. Meanwhile, Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) will start attending couple's therapy, but they will both be caught off guard by their own feelings. Finally, Petra will have a huge problem to deal with, and no one to help her with it.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It dives deeper into Jane and Rafael's relationship with each other and gives fans a preview of what happens after the kiss. They are both surprised by Rafael's actions, with him revealing that he had not planned on kissing her. Jane is seen contemplating the kiss as she lies in bed, while Rafael tells a shocked Alba (Ivonne Coll).

"The possibility of us, which has been there for me in the back of my mind for a long time," Rafael tells Jane. "I just don't think that I can let it go."

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will resume on Friday, Jan. 26, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.