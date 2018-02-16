REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson/files Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck leave the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California in a February 24, 2013 file photo.

While some fans are still hoping that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner would reconcile, recent rumors suggest that the two are already moving forward with their respective personal lives.

Many fans of Affleck and Garner could not help for a reconciliation between the two after earlier reports claimed that the "Justice League" actor misses his life with Garner, blaming the decision to leave her on his mid-life crisis. While the veracity of the reports is unclear, a recent rumor now suggests that a reconciliation between the two is out of the question as, just like Affleck, Garner has a new love interest.

According to an exclusive report of Daily Mail, Garner was recently spotted with a mysterious man in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the 45-year-old actress wrapped her arm around the man and even leaned into him while doing some errands in the morning of February 11. As the mysterious man also wrapped his arm around Garner and smiled before parting ways, some now suspect that there may be something romantic going on between the two.

While it is unclear if the said mysterious man is, indeed, Garner's new love interest, a new report claims that Affleck and his girlfriend, "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus, spent Valentine's Day looking around for a new house in the upscale coastal Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades. According to a source of E!News, the two were even able to sneak in some romantic moments during the tour organized by their broker.

"They were swaying back and forth hugging and laughing. He kissed her on the forehead. He walked with his arm around her and put his hand on her lower back. They seemed very happy and close. They spent about 20 minutes at each house and left with flyers showing the price and layouts of each. They went back to Ben's house for the afternoon," the incognito source told E!News.

Affleck and Garner announced their separation in June 2015. However, it was only in April last year when the two filed for divorce. In June 2017, reports claiming that Affleck was in a relationship with Shookus started circulating online.

Was the man seen with Garner really her new love? Is there still a chance for her and Affleck to reconcile despite their pending divorce and being in their supposed new relationships?

Their still avid fans can only hope so.