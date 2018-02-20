Jennifer Garner Rumors: Is She in a New Relationship?

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Jennifer Garner poses at the premiere of "The Odd Life of Timothy Green" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California August 6, 2012.

Speculations about Jennifer Garner finally having found new love continue to circulate online as the actress has kept mum on the issue.

Rumors about Garner being supposedly in a new relationship stemmed from a report last week showing stolen shots of the actress walking with her arm wrapped around an unidentified man as she ran errands in the Brentwood area last Feb. 11. While the photos suggest that something romantic must be going on between Ben Affleck's ex and the mysterious man, Garner has still been mum on the issue a week after the reports came out. Hence, speculations on her being finally in a new relationship continue to circulate online.

Apart from the mysterious man seen in the photos published by Daily Mail, Garner was also rumored to be in a relationship with actor Josh Duhamel, her co-star in the upcoming movie "Love, Simon." In fact, according to unnamed sources, Affleck was even angry at Duhamel for playing stepdad to his three children.

"Now Ben's hearing that Josh is spending way more time with Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel than Jen lets on, and he thinks that's pretty hypocritical," the source of the report claimed.

However, according to Gossip Cop, there is no truth to reports claiming that Affleck has been outraged by Duhamel's actions as, to begin with, Garner and Duhamel's relationship is strictly professional. Hence, the "Justice League" actor has nothing to rage about.

To recall, it was in June 2015 when Affleck and Garner announced that they were separating. Despite the announcement, though, the two continued to co-habit their Los Angeles property in order to give their three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, the normal parenting that they need.

However, in April last year, the two finally filed for divorce until Affleck moved out of the property and was reported to start going out with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus.