Jessa Duggar Pregnancy Rumors: She Is Pregnant with Third Child, Reports Claim

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/JESSA SEEWALD)

Reports say Jessa Duggar is pregnant with her third child with husband Ben Seewald.

A source who claims to share mutual friends with the iconic Duggar family claims that Jessa is carrying her third child. "I have some insider news... Jessa is preggers," the source wrote on Reddit. The post added that she also saw the "Counting On" star sporting a considerable baby bump.

According to the source, she was in the same group play date as Jessa over the weekend. "Her shirt was somewhat tight so it was obvious that she was pregnant and definitely past the stage of eating too much for dinner the previous night," the insider wrote. "She appeared about 3-4 months pregnant."

Fans previously speculated that the 25-year-old mother has a bun in the over after a photo of her hiding a possible baby bump was also released on Reddit. The Duggars are known for immediately announcing good news like pregnancies and weddings. But some fans predict Jessa is waiting for the right time to announce her third pregnancy, possibly after Joy Duggar gives birth, which is believed to be either this month or March.

Jessica and Ben's youngest, Henry, recently turned a year old, an event that the mother documented on social media. "We can hardly believe that our baby turned 1 year old this week!" she wrote on Instagram.

If she is indeed carrying, this means she is pregnant at the same time as her younger sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo. In an Instagram update, the 24-year-old soon-to-be mother showed off her 18-weeks-old baby bump. In a chalkboard, she wrote that her baby is now the size of a bell pepper.

Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo first announced they are expecting their first child in January, after being married for 14 months. This came just two weeks after Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra also announced their baby news.

Looks like there will be a lot of pregnancies when "Counting On" returns to the small screens on Feb. 26 on TLC.