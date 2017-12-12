Facebook/JessicaJonesLat "Jessica Jones" season 2 premieres on March 8, 2018.

Netflix has already announced the premiere date of "Jessica Jones" season 2 with a video teaser. Meanwhile, Jessica (Krysten Ritter) will search deeper into her past to know more about herself.

The official account of "Jessica Jones" on Twitter posted the Netflix video announcement of the season 2 premiere, revealing that 13 new episodes will arrive on the streaming site in March 2018.

In the teaser, Jessica is back to her private investigation business. It also offers a sneak peek at what season 2 will feature, which is the heroine's past before she became superhuman.

"Knowing what was done to you might help you," said Rachael Taylor's Trish, clearly trying to convince her best friend to uncover her past. However, Jessica is scared about learning the truth about herself.

"What if facing it makes me worse?" Jessica answers.

The teaser also shows Jessica making fun of the famous quote, "With great power comes great responsibility," saying that if she hears it another time she'll puke.

According to series creator Melissa Rosenberg, season 2 will see Jessica confront the real demons of her identity.

"In season 1, she was somewhat of a mess even before Kilgrave (David Tennant) came into her life, so it was really just about digging deeper into this chaos and peeling back those layers, just going to the core of her being," Rosenberg explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Ritter adds that season 2 will be a more emotional ride for her character.

"Season 2 will be more in her heart. ... It's still a psychological thriller, but it's more of an emotional thriller this time," Ritter teased.

She also said that fans of the show can expect more of Carrie-Anne Moss' Harper and Eka Darville's Malcolm in season 2 since they will expand Jessica's world beyond her small world.

The all-new season 2 of "Jessica Jones" premieres on March 8, 2018 on Netflix.