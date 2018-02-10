Jinger Duggar Pregnancy Update: 'Counting On' Star Now in Second Trimester

Facebook/countingontlc Promotional image for 'Counting On'

Jinger Duggar is now in her second trimester.

The fourth Duggar daughter took to Instagram two weeks ago to announce that she was 15 weeks pregnant. She coupled the reveal with the first photo of her baby bump. Observant fans noticed that, in the picture, the word "baby" looked to have been erased and rewritten. And, according to some fans on Reddit, this could mean a lot of things.

First of all, some fans believe that Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, already know the sex of the baby. The couple could have put the baby's sex on the chalkboard before deciding to erase it and put a more generic term instead. The "Counting On" stars may want to make the big sex announcement special.

Another theory is that the two may have already thought of a name for their child. Jinger and Jeremy could have written their baby's name on the chalkboard for all to see, but it would have been just as easy for them to erase it if they had changed their mind.

Lastly, some fans think Jinger and Jeremy are having twins. It is not too far-fetched to think this is true since the Duggars have two sets of twins in their family: 28-year-olds Jana and John-David, as well as 19-year-olds Jedidiah and Jeremiah. So far, none of the Duggar children who are married with kids have had twins, but it would still be possible for Jinger to be the first.

Jinger and Jeremy first started courting in December 2015. They announced their engagement in July 2016 before tying the knot four months after that. Last month, the couple revealed to Us Weekly that they were expecting their first child.

"We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be," they told the media outlet. "Truly, the Lord's mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!"

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.