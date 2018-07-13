Joanna Gaines Reveals Surefire Way to Get Her Newborn to Sleep

Instagram/JoannaGaines Joanna Gaines strolls around her garden to rock baby Crew to sleep.

Joanna Gaines proved that putting a newborn baby can be a walk in the park, or in her case with her son Crew, in a garden.

The "Fixer Upper" star shared an Instagram Story of herself strolling around their family garden in Waco, Texas with little Crew sleeping sweetly in her arms that was captured by Entertainment Tonight.

The newborn is snuggly wrapped in a green blanket with a pacifier on his mouth, while the HGTV host was wearing a grey sweater and a baseball cap.

She also shared a close-up photo of her newborn son with husband and co-host Chip Gaines, who was born on June 21.

The Gaines couple also shares four other children, namely Emmie Kay, 8. Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13.

A week ago, Joanna revealed on her social media page that Chip is keeping up with a unique but sweet tradition that he began when their eldest son was born.

"Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off... looks like the tradition lives on. #5," she wrote in the caption of the photo of the father of five holding Crew on his lap.

Prior to Crew's birth, Chip and Joanna told People in an interview in May that their four older children were already preparing for the baby's arrival.

"Every single time they see my belly they have to rub it," the 40-year-old mother said when she was still pregnant.

"I think it's sweet because they're older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this," she also said. "We're all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family," she added.

Aside from caring for the new addition in their family, Chip and Joanna also have their hands full running several businesses in their hometown. Aside from their reality show, the couple also has a construction and real estate business called Magnolia Homes, a warehouse shop called Magnolia Store, a restaurant, and a cookbook.