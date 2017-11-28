Jodie Foster's 'Black Mirror' Episode' Teased in 'Arkangel' Trailer

Netflix has launched a trailer for "Arkangel," an upcoming episode on the fourth season of "Black Mirror," which was helmed by Academy Award-winning actress Jodie Foster.

Facebook/BlackMirrorNetflix Promotional image of "Black Mirror" season 4

The 55-second clip features Rosemarie DeWitt as a mother whose child, Sarah, suddenly disappears in the neighborhood playground. After frantically scouring the area with the help of the residents, her daughter is returned to her, safe and sound. To make sure the incident does not recur, she turns to technology, and makes her daughter go through an experimental procedure.

Details about this technological initiative are scarce, but knowing "Black Mirror," it is anything but good. In the trailer, the child receives an injection into her head, which presumably makes her more manageable since the caption, "The key to good parenting is control," accompanied the scene.

"Response so far is just incredible. A sense of security, peace of mind. The stories we're hearing are just truly inspirational," the doctor behind the procedure said of the experiment.

In an interview with The Independent earlier this year, producer Annabel Jones likened the Foster-directed episode to an indie movie set in blue-collar America although they filmed it in Canada.

"It follows a mother who has a young daughter and faces that perennial question of how to look after a child in an increasingly technical world; it taps into helicopter parenting," the producer teased.

"I always hope that whatever we tackle, it's never on the nose and just more in the background but this episode asks how do you be a responsible mother in a world in which you can be all-powerful and omnipresent? How do you exercise responsibility? How do you ensure you give your child independence in a world in which you can have a lot of control?"

"Black Mirror" season 4 is slated to premiere on Netflix sometime next year.