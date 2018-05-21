John Cena and Nikki Bella Spotted in Public for the First Time Since Split

Facebook/WWENikkiBella Featured in the image is Nikki Bella

A month after calling off their wedding, John Cena and Nikki Bella were spotted walking side by side in the place where they were supposed to live happily ever after.

TMZ posted a photo of the "Blockers" star wearing a red shirt and a pair of black shorts while his ex-fiancée paired a red beanie with her grey sweatshirt-and-pants ensemble. The pair just stepped out of a San Diego coffee shop, spotted in public for the first time after announcing their break up.

The estranged couple's public reunion came a day after Bella told People Now that she is open to the possibilities of getting back with her boyfriend of six years.

"John and I love each other so much. We are best friends," she said in the interview. "I think, you know, we both are very mature about all of this, knowing we are in the spotlight, and we both definitely have hope for us together in the future. We definitely have talked," Bella added.

The former couple announced the end of their engagement in April, three weeks prior to their planned wedding that was supposed to take place on May 5.

While rumors claimed that the reason for their breakup has something to do with their different views about marriage and having children, the female WWE wrestler said that their decision to cancel the wedding will be explained in the upcoming season of "Total Bellas."

"Your 'why' is going to get answered. You're going to see this journey of where John and I started to have those downs — and we had the ups, too, but what wedding planning did to me and everything I came face to face with," she also stated.

When asked what she would do differently if she will still be able to push through with her wedding plans with her former fiancé, Bella said that it will not be televised to the public. According to her, she just wanted to keep it intimate and to share the special event only with their families and close friends.

Bella also addressed the rumors that she and Cena were only faking their break up in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She said that she was deeply affected when people accused her of faking the unfortunate incident in their relationship.

"Everyone's been through a breakup, and think of how we feel. Mine has been blown up, and then people all started telling me I'm faking it, so you're now saying that my heartache is fake and that makes it even harder. It's just like... what can I do right?" the 34-year-old wrestler and reality star said.

At the moment, Bella is living with her twin sister and "Total Bellas" co-star Brie Bella, together with her brother-in-law Daniel Bryan and niece Birdie, since she was having a hard time in dealing with the break-up.

More information about the failed relationship of Cena and Bella as well as the possibility of seeing them back together will be featured in the new season of "Total Bellas" that air on E! Network every Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT.