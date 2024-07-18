Home News Country star John Rich says God told him to write 'Revelation' song to counter 'satanic' content

Country star John Rich recently revealed God inspired him to write his latest single, “Revelation,” as a means of counteracting the “satanic” content put forth by the mainstream music industry and escalating spiritual warfare.

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Rich, a multiplatinum artist and one-half of the duo Big & Rich, revealed his new song was inspired by the prophecies of the Apostle John in the final book of the Bible — topics Tucker Carlson pointed out most pastors don't even like to address.

“I was at home in Nashville, not even thinking about writing a song, when suddenly it felt like a hammer hit me in the back of the head,” the 50-year-old singer said.

“When the Lord slaps you upside the head with something, you have a physical reaction to it,” Rich said. “The message I felt coming back to me was, ‘Take it all the way to the mat.’”

The singer said he felt compelled to write a song dealing with the reckoning and the return of Christ, drawing heavily from biblical themes, notably Ephesians 6:12: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

Rich sings in the chorus, in part, "Oh, Revelation, I can feel it coming, like a dark train running/ Oh, get ready 'cause the king is coming/ the king is coming back again."

That message, Rich said, is particularly relevant as mainstream media and entertainment continue to promote themes that glorify Satan. “When you watch the Super Bowl halftime show or the Grammy Awards, you see them putting satanic symbolism right in your face,” he said.

“They are practicing witchcraft on the stage right in front of you. You're watching a football game or an award show with your kids, and now evil is coming straight at you. We've all seen this. Somebody has to counter that.”

Despite having no record label — the country star told Carlson he’s his own “president, founder and employee — Rich pointed out that “Revelation” has held its own against mainstream rapper Eminem on the music charts.

"I looked up his record just to see what Eminem is doing. One of the titles on his record is just called 'Evil,' one is called 'Lucifer,' and one is called 'Antichrist.' How crazy is that?" the singer said.

According to Rich, Eminem benefits from "massive record labels" and "huge budgets to push and promote and manipulate media,” while “I don't have anybody.”

“So, to watch those two songs sit there, co-existing, was pretty striking,” he said.

The video of Rich’s latest song also dramatizes the battle between the Archangel Michael and Satan, as described in Revelation 12. It concludes with Revelation 12:10-11 on the screen: "And I heard a loud voice saying in Heaven, Now is come salvation, and strength, and the Kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night."

Rich, whose father was a pastor, stressed the reality of spiritual warfare, adding: “The real war is not Trump and Biden, the real war is not left and right, the real war is not a culture war. It says in Ephesians, ‘We wrestle not with flesh and blood but with principalities and powers and the rulers of spiritual darkness of this Earth, of this world.’ That is the battle; that's the real battle.”

“When God says about Himself, ‘I am the same yesterday, today and forever, my Word does not change,'" he continued. "We change, culture changes, the world changes, but He doesn't. So, however, He dealt with things all the way back to the beginning of the written Word is exactly how He's going to deal with them now and into the future. That is something people don't want to come to grips with.”

In recent years, Rich, who has co-written several chart-topping songs, including "Redneck Woman" by Gretchen Wilson and "Mississippi Girl" by Faith Hill, has frequently expressed his conservative beliefs.

During his interview with Carlson, the artist credited God for saving former President Donald Trump’s life during an attempted assassination during a rally in Pennsylvania, emphasizing that it is hard for even “the biggest detractors to deny it.”

“They go, ‘What did I just watch?’” Rich said. “You just watched God turn Donald Trump’s head literally a split second, part of a second, right before the bullet whizzed by. I mean, if he’d still been looking this way, it catches him here. He turns this way, it catches him here. We all just watched it. I mean, think about God making His presence known on the biggest possible story you ever could, and the whole world just saw that? So, now you got people going, ‘OK, I believe it, I believe it.’ Because how do you deny that?”

Amid the lies promoted by the mainstream media, the artist encouraged people to pray for “discernment” and look to the Bible for answers.

“Go read what the book says about it, what God's stance is on it, and if they're opposed to that or out of line with that, then they're wrong,” he said. “Base it against ultimate truth. I think that’s why we have the Bible; humans can’t figure this stuff out.”