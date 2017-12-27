'John Wick 3' Cast, Plot Details: Keanu Reeves' Character Lands in Trouble; Who's Joining Him?

"John Wick 3" recently began pre-production. The movie starring Keanu Reeves in the titular role will soon pick out the actors joining their lead star.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Keanu Reeves will return as John Wick on the big screen for the third time in 2019.

Reeves announced that the third instalment of the assassin flick will put his character in trouble. He also said that actual filming of "John Wick 3" will begin next year.

"We've been working on it and I think we have some good ideas," the actor said. "Yeah, some really good ideas. But John's in trouble."

The movie will immediately pick up after the events of the second chapter. Speculations are that John Wick might tap the help of an old ally to get him out of this mess. He might seek Bowery King (Lawrence Fishburne) again.

The actual plot to "John Wick 3," however, is a well-kept secret. Hence, the return of Fishburne's character is still uncertain. Fans also want Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Liam Neeson or Jet Li to play the villain against Reeves in the third film but the final decision will be up to the studio.

Reeves also hinted that "John Wick 3" might bring his character back to New York City. Some of the scenes, however, might also bring the cast and crew to Jerusalem and Tokyo.

Derek Kolstad penned "John Wick 3," as he did the first two chapters. Directors David Leitch and Chad Stahelski will also return to helm the film. Reeves, Kolstad, Leitch and Stahelski have been actively developing the story since Lionsgate confirmed chapter 3.

"John Wick 3" was originally scheduled to begin filming last fall but Leitch's schedule tied him to "Deadpool 2" and Stahelski had the "Highlander" reboot development hogging his time. Lionsgate waited for the directors to wrap up their projects and pushed the filming date to early 2018. The studio also scheduled the release of "John Wick 3" in theatres on May 2019.