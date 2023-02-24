‘My title isn't important': Jesus actor Jonathan Roumie says he's committed to living for God, not fame

HOLLYWOOD — Actor Jonathan Roumie plays revivalist Lonnie Frisbee in the new film “Jesus Revolution,” and despite his growing popularity and influence, he says he's committed to picking up his cross daily and finishing the race well.

Roumie has played Jesus for three seasons so far in the history-making series, “The Chosen,” and at the 30th annual Movieguide Awards held earlier this month, the actor shared why he continues to look to God in the midst of his massive success.

“At the end of the day, the title isn't important. My title isn't important. The need to have a title isn't important, none of it matters,” said Roumie to The Christian Post on the red carpet of the Movieguide Awards. which will air on UPtv this Sunday.

“What matters is that people know that God is love and mercy and compassion. And there's always more room for people to know and discover who He is and how He can radically and profoundly change their lives if they give Him a chance to do so,” he said.

“Jesus Revolution,” which is now showing in theaters nationwide, was inspired by the true story of the spiritual awakening that swept Southern California in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The Kingdom Story film, in collaboration with Lionsgate, was directed by filmmakers Jon Erwin (“I Can Only Imagine”) and Brent McCorkle and produced by Kevin Downes.

In the movie, Pastor Greg Laurie and his wife, Cathe, who are best known for leading Harvest Christian Fellowship, represent a young, wayward generation that was lost. But after meeting Lonnie Frisbee (Roumie), a charismatic hippie street preacher, this group finds themselves at the church of Pastor Chuck Smith, which sparked this generation's Jesus movement.

Despite Frisbee’s significant influence and leadership during the Jesus movement, and later Vineyard Church in Yorba Linda, he struggled with his faith, drug use and homosexuality. He died from AIDS at the age of 43.

When asked how he, unlike the man he portrays in the film, would finish his Christian race, Roumie said following Jesus until the end is the only worthwhile solution.

"I think picking up your cross daily is not an easy task but it's the only worthwhile task at the end of the day,” Roumie told CP.

He added, “When we all depart from this Earth and meet our Maker, hopefully, we're going to be responsible for the lives that we lead while we were here on Earth. How we treated each other and the respect we gave each other and the people around us.

"I think committing to excellence in life affects every area of life, not just your family relationships but work, career, the whole thing.”

Along with Roumie, “Jesus Revolution” stars five-time Emmy winner Kelsey Grammer, Joel Courtney (“Super 8”), Kimberly Williams-Paisley (“According to Jim”), Anna Grace Barlow and Nicholas Cirillo.