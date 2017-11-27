Joss Whedon Still Directing 'Batgirl'

Following critical reviews of "Justice League," rumors of filmmaker Joss Whedon's termination have become widespread, but untrue nonetheless. He will still pen and helm the upcoming "Batgirl" movie.

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial/ Promotional image for "Justice League."

Sources close to Whedon informed Entertainment Weekly that he is already hard at work on the script. Additionally, he is still expected to direct the film. On the other hand, nothing is final since the show has yet to receive the green light, and from what everyone saw with "Justice League," change can still happen even if the project is already underway.

Director Zack Snyder left the project due to an unprecedented tragedy and Whedon had to step in and direct reshoots and supervise post-production. Though Whedon took part in the creation of "Justice League," he did not seek co-director credit, but due to WGA rules, he was given co-writing credit.

Despite negative feedback from critics, one thing is for sure, it would not be wise for Warner Bros. to let Whedon go. After all, it was Whedon who helmed two very successful films for Marvel, "Avengers" and its sequel "Avengers: Age of Ultron." Instead of terminating the filmmaker, it would make more sense for the studio to have him on board with up and coming projects from start to finish.

"Wonder Woman 2" and "Aquaman" are forthcoming additions to the DCEU. Much like "Batgirl," films like "Flashpoint," "Suicide Squad 2," and the Joker-Harley Quinn spinoff "Nightwing" are still awaiting the go signal.

The untitled "Batgirl" film should be based on Barbara Gordon's first appearance on the DC comics in 1967.

Whedon is one of the pioneers of strong female protagonists in Hollywood. He created "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular character, which aired in 1997. It ran for seven seasons.

"Justice League" is currently in cinemas worldwide.