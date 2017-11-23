'Jurassic World 2' News: Teaser Introduces Owen's New Raptor Friend

Facebook/JurassicWorld Promotional image for 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

Fans of the blockbuster movie "Jurassic World" are squealing over the cute sneak peek released for the upcoming sequel, "Fallen Kingdom."

The short clip was posted by film director Colin Trevorrow on his Twitter account as a sort of gift to fans for Thanksgiving. The teaser shows actor Chris Pratt, who will return as the movie's protagonist Owen Grady, and a baby raptor. The little dinosaur bears a huge resemblance to Owen's raptor friend, Blue. The researcher's unique skill in taming carnivorous creatures is still pretty much evident, judging by how the baby raptor is purring and cuddling up against his hand.

Pratt will appear in the sequel together with Bryce Dallas Howard (who plays Claire). Jeff Goldblum, Ted Levine, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith will also star in the movie. J.A. Bayona will take the helm as the director alongside producer Colin Trevorrow. Previously, the two have teased that "Fallen Kingdom" would be a lot darker than the first installment.

According to Trevorrow, the dinosaurs will be a parable of the kind of animals we have today; they will be abused, caged, used in medical experiments, and weaponized. "It will be darker and scarier than the previous film. Obviously, when you have Chris Pratt it will also be very funny. But it will be darker," Bayona said.

Bayona further explained that as per usual in a trilogy, the second tends to explore the darker side of things. The same thing, he said, would happen with "Fallen Kingdom."

"It is the second step in a trilogy, and the second step is always dark as in 'The Empire Strikes Back' or 'The Wrath of Khan,' which are the examples you always get. The film takes the story where it has never been before," the director concluded.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" will hit the cinemas on June 22, 2018.