'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Cast Rumors: Sam Neill Returning as Dr. Alan Grant?

Facebook/JurassicWorld Promotional image for 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

Jeff Goldblum is returning to the "Jurassic Park" franchise in the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." However, according to a new rumor, he may not be the only original character making an appearance.

According to Mr Sunday Movies, Sam Neill may be reprising his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the sequel to 2015's "Jurassic World." Neill notably played the character in "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic Park III." The YouTube channel claims that the actor was seen secretly arriving on the set of "Fallen Kingdom." If this is true, then fans are in for a nice surprise. However, since nothing has been officially confirmed, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.

Should Neill return, it will be quite the reunion for him and Goldblum, who plays Dr. Ian Malcolm. Their characters just cannot seem to get away from dinosaurs. As Goldblum previously teased, his character will be back to be the voice of reason once again.

"Ian Malcolm, yes, might be back in this one. And he might have something to say about the current confluence of circumstances around the use and MISUSE of technology," the actor said.

In late November, executive producer Colin Trevorrow released the first footage taken from "Fallen Kingdom." And, earlier this month, fans were treated to the full trailer.

The trailer opens with Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) in a bar. Owen asks whom Claire is dating now, which is interesting because fans thought they ended up together in the first film after sharing a kiss. Something must have happened along the way.

Owen and Claire must then travel back to the abandoned Isla Nublar to rescue the remaining dinosaurs that were left there. It is revealed that the island is poised to explode and, sure enough, a volcano is seen erupting. Claire also informs Owen that Blue, the raptor he trained and has a special connection with, is alive.

"These creatures were here before us," Goldblum's Ian Malcolm says. "And if we're not careful, they're gonna be here after."

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" will premiere on June 22, 2018.