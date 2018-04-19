'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom's' Action-Packed Final Trailer Released

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" has a new trailer, and it's everything the fans have been waiting for. There's action, a whole lot of dinosaurs, and a gray-haired Jeff Goldblum back in his role.

It's just the way to hype the upcoming movie, which is about to launch on June 22. The new trailer for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" has been out since Wednesday, April 18, and it looks to be a last preview of the movie before it premieres in about two months, as Bustle noted.

YouTube/Universal Pictures "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" takes place four years since the Jurassic World theme park and luxury attraction were overrun by dinosaurs escaping out of their confinement.

It certainly does a better job of giving a hint of what the new "Jurassic World" movie will be all about, compared to the very first clip to come out of Universal Pictures. The new clip is now up on YouTube, accompanied by a plot summary that might have already given away a main twist in the movie.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" does a time skip here, as the upcoming movie takes place a full four years since the Jurassic World luxury theme park was destroyed by rampaging dinosaurs that have somehow escaped containment. Humans have long fled Isla Nubar, which has been taken over by the surviving dinosaurs.

The island's jungles are now teeming with prehistoric creatures, and they will come under the threat of extinction yet again when the island's dormant volcano suddenly turns active. Lava and ash start raining down on the dinosaurs, and it's now up to Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) to mount a daring rescue.

Upon arriving on the unstable island, however, the pair comes to discover a conspiracy, one that could leave dinosaurs ruling the planet once again. In any case, between the wild dinosaurs, flowing lava and civilization-ending schemes, there's plenty of action going on the Isla Nubar later in June.

YouTube/Universal Pictures Jeff Goldblum reprises his role alongside stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, as the race is on to mount a rescue in Isla Nubar, as its now active volcano threatens all the dinosaurs on it.

More importantly, Jeff Goldblum is back as Dr. Ian Malcolm, which many remember as the charming chaos theory mathematician in his trademark leather jacket and rimmed dark glasses — only this time, he's shown in a somber suit, complete with graying hair and beard.

That confirms Goldblum's tease about his role earlier last year. "Ian Malcolm, yes, might be back in this one," he hinted back then.

"With some wry irony, but some deep, wise, passionate conviction, he might! He might. And he might put on a nice dark bit of clothing here and there. A bit of tinted glass maybe," he said as he described Malcolm's new look to Radio Times.

The final trailer for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is shown below, and it would be the last video promo for the movie so fans may as well savor this one until the real thing comes out to theaters everywhere, later, on June 22.