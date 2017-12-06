'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' News: Teaser Footage for Film's Upcoming Trailer Released

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" will have a new trailer coming out on Thursday, Dec. 7, and Universal Pictures is already giving fans a sneak peek ahead. The short footage shows dinosaurs fleeing smoke and debris from what looks like a volcanic eruption, and the crew is caught in the middle of it all.

The short clip called "Run" serves as a teaser for the full trailer coming later this week, and it is just a quarter of a minute long. It's already on number 30 on YouTube trending ranks as of this time, ensuring that the Dec. 7 full trailer will climb up even higher on Thursday.

YouTube/Universal Pictures A screenshot from the new "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" teaser trailer by Universal Pictures.

The early YouTube teaser post also confirms that Universal Pictures is releasing "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" to theaters on June 22, 2018.

While it's just a short tidbit before the actual movie trailer, there's plenty going on in 15 seconds of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" footage, as well as a lot of dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes, as summed up by Gizmodo.

In the clip, Chris Pratt as Owen Grady is fleeing a towering pillar of smoke and ash, launched into the air by the volcano erupting right behind him.

Just in time, too, as the crew scrambles for cover behind what looks like one of the bubble-like park vehicles as seen in the previous movie, "Jurassic World." Dinosaurs large and small smash through the trees behind them as the chaotic scene plays out.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is directed by JA Bayona, features returning stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Bayona took over the series from Colin Trevorrow, who helmed the earlier "Jurassic World" movie in 2015.

The video below is a teaser clip of the upcoming full trailer for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" later this Thursday, Dec. 7. The movie will be out in theaters by summer next year, on June 22, 2018.