Who is BTS? K-Pop Band's Performance Rocks the 2017 AMAs

BTS The seven-member group recently performed their hit single "DNA" at the 2017 American Music Awards.

BTS undoubtedly stole the show last Sunday night at the 2017 American Music Awards. But just who exactly is BTS?

The 2017 American Music Awards was filled with spectacular performances from various artists. However, few would argue that the K-pop group BTS was one of the best performers that night. Subsequently, after the awards show, BTS quickly ranked number one on the Google search trends. But who is BTS?

To start, BTS could stand for "Bangtan Boys," "Bangtan Sonyandan" or "Bulletproof Boy Scouts," or "Beyond the Scene." The Korean boy band is composed of seven members, three of them being rappers and four are singers. The members are RM (formerly known as Rap Monster), Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V, and all of them are in their early 20s. For American audiences, seven may be quite a big number for a boyband, but in South Korea, BTS is fairly a small group as most bands consist of about 10 or more members.

BTS is definitely no stranger to the limelight, considering that they already are one of K-pop's biggest bands to date. However, since the Korean wave hasn't hit the US just yet, they were relatively unknown prior to their appearance at the 2017 AMAs. But that is all about to change as BTS may just be the one to successfully bring in K-pop to the American music scene. Many have tried to bring K-pop to the US such as the Wonder Girls, 2NE1, SNSD and Psy, but the barrier is yet to be broken. What's even more interesting is that these names come from big K-pop music companies such as SM Entertainment, JYP and YG. However, BTS was formed by a relatively smaller and younger company, Big Hit Entertainment.

The boys of BTS has found considerable fame in South Korea and many parts of Asia and South America. They are often hailed as social media superstars given their millions of following on various platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. As a testament to their popularity, the group had even won Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, beating the likes of Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes.

Those interested in checking out more BTS music would be glad to know that the group has already released about four studio albums, five EPs and dozens of singles. What's more interesting is that, in contrast to the trend of K-pop music being written and produced by music companies, BTS is highly involved in the production and creation of their songs and albums.