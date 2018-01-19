'Justice League' Blu-ray/DVD Release to Include Just a Single Deleted Scene?

Facebook/justiceleaguemovie A promotional image for "Justice League."

It looks like "Justice League" is letting DC fans down yet again. Earlier this week, a new report surfaced suggesting that the film's Blu-ray/DVD release might contain only one deleted scene.

When "Justice League" arrived in theaters last November, it did not sit well with fans and critics. The film was such a box office bomb that fans petitioned for the release of Zach Snyder's cut of the film, hoping to see what the theatrical version failed to deliver. While Warner Bros. does not seem to have plans of releasing Snyder's "Justice League" cut, many are still excited for the film's Blu-ray/DVD release, thinking that it will feature several unused footages from the film, including a bunch of deleted scenes. Unfortunately, it looks like that won't be the case.

Earlier this week, Walmart's exclusive version of the "Justice League" home video release made its way online, indicating that the Blu-ray would contain just a single "bonus scene." This is definitely not what fans wanted to hear, considering how high their anticipation is for the deleted scenes.

Meanwhile, Movieweb noted that while Walmart's exclusive version contains just one bonus scene, that may not necessarily mean that fans will never see more deleted scenes from the film. According to the publication, it's possible that Warner Bros. is releasing later this month a version of the "Justice League" Blu-ray/DVD that has only one deleted scene, and an ultimate edition that contains more down the road.

As previously announced, the "Justice League" home video is set for release on March 13. This release has a long list of special features and may contain not just one deleted scene. Regardless of how many deleted scenes the ultimate version will include, one thing that's certain at this point is that it will not include Snyder's cut of the film.