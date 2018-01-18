'Justice League' News: Website Asking for Zack Snyder Cut of the Movie Launched

Facebook/Justice League Movie A promotional image for "Justice League."

A website asking Warner Bros to release a Zack Snyder-cut of "Justice League" has finally been launched.

According to reports, "ForSnyderCut," the website's official name, is a labor of love from avid DC fans who have been clamoring for a release of the director's original version of "Justice League" before Joss Whedon stepped in to take charge of the reshoots and the final product after Snyder abandoned the project early last year due to a family tragedy.

"Welcome to ForSnyderCut. Your site for Snyder film appreciation and bringing to light the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Anyone with an open heart and mind is welcome because sharing art appreciation always gives and never takes," goes the introduction of the newly launched website.

Despite the launch of the said website, though, some opine that all the efforts of the fans behind ForSnyderCut will end in smoke as there may be no version of the movie at all. Some believe that the most that fans can get will be a version of "Justice League" that has never entered post-production, which means it will be devoid of scoring and unfinished visual effects.

As Warner Bros will be forced to drop millions of dollars if it completes Snyder's version of the film, some believe that asking for a Snyder-cut of "Justice League" is crying for the moon as the studio is already said to be facing financial loss due to the underwhelming box-office performance of the movie.

Based on the records of Box-Office Mojo, "Justice League" has raked in a total of $655,143,017 as of this writing. While the figure is already impressive, it is hundreds of million dollars away from the studio's target of $1 billion prior to the release of the movie in November last year.

Is there really a Snyder-cut of "Justice League?" Will Warner Bros really release it in the home-video version of the movie?

Fans can only speculate for now.