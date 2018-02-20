Reuters/ Mario Anzuoni Justin Bieber performs during the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas back in 2016

Rumors about Justin Bieber planning to propose to Selena Gomez have been circulating online recently, and these unconfirmed reports have their loyal fans excited. However, according to a source, Gomez is still not ready to give her yes in the event that Bieber really asks her to marry him as, allegedly, she wants to make sure that he is, indeed, committed to her.

According to an exclusive report of Hollywood Life, Gomez has made it clear to Bieber that she does not want to rush things as she wants to be sure that she'll make the right decision if ever.

"She wants to wait until the initial crazy passionate stage of them getting back together again fades before making any kind of permanent decisions like getting married. Selena and Justin have always had super intense chemistry sexually–that's never been a problem. It's the day-to-day grind of being together that they've struggled with," an incognito source of Hollywood Life supposedly revealed.

While rumors suggesting that Bieber is finally considering the idea of marrying Gomez is nothing short of exciting to the avid followers of the two since the beginning of their on-off romance that started almost a decade ago, the rumor-busting entertainment website Gossip Cop revealed that there is no truth to the claim of Hollywood Life's supposed source.

Although the gossip-busting publication does not have a source to belie the claims of the supposed insider, it points out that Hollywood Life has a long record of peddling fake news just to attract more traffic to its website. Gossip Cop also points out that Hollywood Life has been running the narrative of Bieber's supposed plan to propose to Gomez since 2013, and none of them were true.

What is certain at this point, though, is that Bieber is in full support of the upcoming March for Life demonstration to protest the mass shooting incidents at schools, with the latest one happening in Parkland, Florida last Valentine's Day. According to the singer's tweet, he is supporting the event happening on March 24 primarily in Washington DC area and other communities across America.