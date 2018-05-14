Justin Timberlake's Braspberry Is Officially Headed to Market

Reuters/Luke Macgregor U.S. singer Justin Timberlake arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London.

Five months after Justin Timberlake invented the "braspberry," the fusion of a blueberry and a raspberry, the berry giant Driscoll is officially bringing it to market.

Driscoll took to Instagram to announce the launch of the new product and treated users with a picture of what the snack will look like. They made sure to give Timberlake a rightful shoutout as well.

"New berry launch! Fresh from the farm, Braspberries are an out of this world flavor combination! Just Timberlake, be on the lookout in a grocery store near you," they wrote in the caption.

For those who do not know, Timberlake accidentally made the "braspberry" a thing after sharing on Instagram a video of himself stuffing a blueberry inside a raspberry.

Right before he popped his delicious discovery in his mouth, he asked a question only a few before him dared ask: "Is it a coincidence that the blueberry fits in the raspberry perfectly? I think not."

"From a social media perspective, we saw the braspberry craze take off, and it was only logical that Driscoll's as the berry market leader would innovate the opportunity," Driscoll marketing director told Food and Wine of their decision to officially bring braspberry to the market.

The braspberry is proving to be quite backbreaking to make with Driscoll actually handpicking and hand-creating them one by one. This is why at the moment, they are being packaged for promotional purposes only.

A Driscoll representative assured in the same interview that the company is "working quickly to look for ways to scale for potential retail sales." There is no word at the moment when this will be realized.

Before Driscoll's announcement, the braspberry became the subject of a new commercial by the drink company Bai, where the singer is an investor and chief flavor officer.

The commercial sees Timberlake recreate the berry fusion as comedian Brian Huskey, who plays a mock broadcaster, report on the new flavor by Bai. Timberlake makes a hilarious attempt to make Huskey try the braspberry.

In a behind the scenes look at the commercial, the "Man of the Woods" singer talked about his partnership with Bai, saying that he loves every drink by the company.

"I can't think of a Bai flavor I don't like, and that's why I'm here," he said. "The pineapple coconut, that's a new mix—yup, get on my level. I call it 'Get on my level.' I have a different name for all the drinks, like Khalid has a different name for all his sneakers, I have a different name for all the drinks," he went on to say.

While the commercial seems to poke fun at the idea of the braspberry, Slate.com is convinced that the fruit mash-up is definitely an unexpected but most welcome stroke of genius by corporate America.

It was not the focus of the commercial, but the publication believes that the braspberry might be something that people have been missing as they come to a realization that the blueberry is what the raspberry needed to eliminate its hollow center.