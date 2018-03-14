K-Pop News 2018: BIGBANG Drops New Single Amid Hiatus

Facebook/BIGBANG A promotional image for Big Bang's latest album.

South Korean boy group BIGBANG releases new single featuring voices from all five members as most members of the group enter the military.

YG Entertainment, the quintet's agency, released the single "Flower Road" on Tuesday, March 13, the same day member Daesung kicked off his military service.

The song, which was originally recorded for the group's last album "Made" in December 2016, reminds the fans that the group plans to come back stronger and better after finishing each of their mandatory terms.

"If you want to leave, I understand/I'll scatter flowers on the road you'll walk on/But if you ever miss me, please come back/Please love me again, then," the song says.

The song was recorded by all five members with their upcoming military enlistments in mind. It was written by members G-Dragon and T.O.P. They say it is their remembrance to all the fans who will be waiting for the group to stand together on stage once again.

Of all BIGBANG members, only Seungri is still out and awaiting his military draft. The 27-year-old musician currently has a number of projects planned for 2018, including his Chinese film debut and new solo EDM album. He recently revealed, though, that he plans to follow his members in the military soon.

"I, the last group member who has yet to enlist, also plan to join the Army after finishing all scheduled activities for this year, in order to minimize the group's hiatus," he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday after Daesung left for ROK army's 27th division, a hunting unit in Gangwon's Hwacheon County.

Taeyang kicked off his enlistment a day before on Monday while G-Dragon began his service at the end of February. T.O.P. is currently occupied with being a public servant after a scandal in 2017 ended his police training.

BIGBANG last performed as a group in December for "The Last Dance" tour, where the members made a teary farewell to all their fans.