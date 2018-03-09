K-Pop News 2018: BIGBANG's Daesung to Serve in Military's Hunting Unit Starting Next Week

BIGBANG's Daesung will serve at a hunting unit for his military service.

Details of the location and nature of Daesung's mandatory service have been released a week before his enlistment.

The musician will reportedly be stationed at a recruit training center in Gangwon's Hwacheon County, situated about two hours outside the capital Seoul. He will be a member of the ROK army's 27th division, which is commonly called the "We Will Win" unit.

The said division was previously featured in a Korean variety show called "Real Men," which aired on MBC in 2016. It was then described as a search and hunting unit. Actor Yoo Seung Ho, who recently starred in the hit drama "I Am Not a Robot," served as a training instructor for the said division.

According to All Kpop, the unit's nickname was taken from the brave members' mantra to "win with certainty in any fight." Whenever the soldiers would meet their superiors, their greeting is a firm, "We Will Win!" The troop leaders reportedly respond with, "Sure, you go win all you want."

BIGBANG's agency, YG Entertainment, has earlier revealed that the rest of the members will be entering the military at about the same time so that they could all return to promotions after the two-year service.

TOP has already begun his service last year, while G-Dragon enlisted at the end of February. Taeyang, who recently married his longtime girlfriend Min Hyo Rin will be entering service on March 12 and will be followed by Daesung the day after.

The global hit five-member group will, in the meantime, take a hiatus as the youngest member, Seungri, also awaits his enlistment.

The members, however, are leaving a new song for fans to remember them by in the next two years. "BIGBANG will release a song produced in its entirety," YG Entertainment said in a statement. "As Taeyang and Daesung are set to enter the Army after G-Dragon, it will be happy news to the group's fans in and out of the country who are saddened by the group's break."

There is no date yet on when the new single will come out, but it was reportedly sung by all five members. The group has not recorded an original song together since 2016.