K-Pop News 2018: BIGBANG's G-Dragon Confirmed for Military Enlistment This Month, Taeyang to Follow

Facebook/BIGBANG A promotional image for Big Bang's latest album

BIGBANG's G-Dragon has been confirmed to kick off his mandatory military enlistment later this month, with bandmate Taeyang to follow in just a couple of weeks.

The musician's agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed on Wednesday that his draft notice has indeed arrived. "The BIGBANG members had always been thinking about enlisting as soon as they receive their draft notices. As such, G-Dragon will be enlisting as an active-duty soldier on February 27," YG said in an official statement.

The agency added that that there will not be any fanfare prior to his enlistment, which will kick off on a Tuesday. "He plans on quietly enlisting without an official farewell event in order to prevent any chaos from occurring on scene that day. He will diligently carry out his military service," it added. His specific location of enlistment was not revealed.

G-Dragon and his bandmate Taeyang have expecting their military draft notice to arrive since earlier this month and have been prepared since late last year, when they did their final concert for "The Last Dance Tour," before they take a long break as each of the members enters the military.

In a teary farewell message to their fans, G-Dragon promised that the group will come back in a better shape after their hiatus. "As spring comes after winter, warm days come. Until then, don't be sad. We can meet soon," G-Dragon said in a shaky voice. "We five hope to become your happiness and that is where our power comes from."

Meantime, Taeyang is set to enlist also as an active soldier starting March 12. The 29-year-old musician, knowing his draft notice could arrive anytime, married his longtime girlfriend Min Hyo Rin in a lavish ceremony earlier this month.

The couple, who started dating after working together on the music video for Taeyang's single "1AM," wedded in a private star-studded affair in Gyeonggi Province, just outside Seoul, South Korea.