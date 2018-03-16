'Kamen Rider Build' Spoilers: Episode 27 to Debut Titular Rider's New Form and an Insert Song

Toei Official Site Screenshot taken from the upcoming 27th episode of the Japanese live-action special effects series "Kamen Rider Build," featuring the titular Rider, Sento Kiryu (Atsuhiro Inukai) in his RabbitTank Sparkling Form.

The three-on-three representative battle has begun, and the eastern capital of Touto has snatched the first victory on the Japanese live-action special effects series "Kamen Rider Build."

Kazumi Sawatari (Kouhei Takeda), a.k.a. Kamen Rider Grease, may have won the first match against Rai Washio (Yuudai Nasuda), a.k.a. Engine Bro's, but the second match will be bringing in Rai's older brother, Fu Washio (Osamu Adachi), a.k.a. Remocon Bro's, and he is already proving to be a tougher opponent to beat.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming 27th episode titled "The Counterattack Hero," Remocon will be bearing the strength of both combined systems, turning the ongoing battle into a kind of treacherous deathmatch for the Touto team.

Despite this, Sento will remain determined, even desperate, to win these representative matches and put an end to the war once and for all. This determination will also lead to the debut of the Kamen Rider Build RabbitRabbit Form.

Screenshots that were taken from the upcoming episode also tease that Ryuga Banjou (Eiji Akaso), a.k.a. Kamen Rider Cross-Z, will be taking on Remocon Bro's. No hint has been given on who's going to win the match, but it seems that battle will be rather brief since Build will also be taking on Gentoku Himuro (Kensei Mikami), a.k.a. Kamen Rider Rogue, in the final match.

Will the Touto representatives win the remaining two matches, or is an unexpected twist about to bring them to their knees?

The upcoming episode will also be debuting a new insert song titled "Ready Go!!" It will be performed by ats-, Takehito Shimizu & Toru Watanabe together with AXL21, which is a special unit formed from the Japanese music group X21 for this particular project.

"Kamen Rider Build" airs on Sundays at 9 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.

The first volume of the Blu-ray box set, containing the first 12 episodes of the series, is scheduled for release on March 28 with the first episode of the three-part miniseries "Rogue."