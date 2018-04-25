Kanye West Adds Another Album to His Stack of Upcoming Projects

Youtube/MTV Kanye West receives Video Vanguard award at 2015 Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California on Sunday August 30, 2015.

Kanye West has a lot of projects in the works right now, but this did not stop him from doing more.

The rapper has been tweeting about new music he has been working on with a bunch of artists. He recently announced a new album by Nas, which will be released June 15.

Fans of West will basically have something to look forward to from him every week of June, although the string of releases will begin on May 25, which will mark the launch of Pusha T's album that the MC helmed.

Come June 1, he will come out his own new album that he teased in the past will be called "Turbo Grafx 16," which is named after his favorite video game as a kid. The next two weeks will see the release of "Kids See Ghost," another album of his he made in collaboration with Kid Cudi.

This will be followed up by the Nas album on June 15, as stated above, and then the following week, June 22, the new Teyana Taylor album that West also produced will be out.

"I'm hand producing all the albums I tweeted about," West wrote on Twitter before announcing the Nas album. "Been chopping samples from the sunken place," he continued.

Nas June 15th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

West's long-time friend Charlemagne Tha God is not surprised that the "Life of Pablo" artist is churning out all these projects, revealing in a "Brilliant Idiots" podcast that West is "in a very good space."

"He's not shying away from discussing mental health, [therapy,] all that, meds and everything. I don't know that he's on meds because we didn't discuss that," he said.

"A lot of things we saw Kanye going through he's like ... we kinda laugh at it — not laugh at it, but he's an entertainer so we don't take it as serious. When he's onstage singing 'Jay-Z, don't send the killers after me,' that's paranoia," he went on say.

Fans will remember that West had to call off the last 21 dates of his "Life of Pablo" tour back in 2016 to tend to his mental health after he was hospitalized in Los Angeles for psychiatric evaluation.

West's behavior during the tour had been reportedly erratic and was made worse after he learned that his wife Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris and was left tied up and gagged in her bathtub.

"That s—t is real life! So if you're already going through a whole bunch of s—t and then stuff like that happens, you're getting pushed to the edge. I hope Kanye talks [to the press] really, really soon," Charlemagne Tha God said in the abovementioned podcast.

There is not a lot of information about what to expect on West's album and who will be the featured artists. He has been photographed over the past couple of months in studios with a variety of artists including Lil Yachty, Vic Mensa, Mike Dean, Pete Rock, The-Dream, Travis Scott, and Dave Chappelle, among many others, so there's no telling if these people will be on the album.