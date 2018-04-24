Kate Middleton Gives Birth to Baby Boy; Prince William Says Name Will Be Announced 'Soon Enough'

Twitter/KensingtonRoyal The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their son stepped out of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has given birth to a baby boy.

The Kensington Palace confirmed on Twitter that royal baby number three and his mother are doing well and that Prince William was present for the birth.

The Duke of Cambridge was later pictured taking Prince George and Princess Charlotte at St. Mary's Hospital, where they were both born, as well as their father and uncle Prince Harry, to meet their little brother for the first time.

In a video posted by Kensington Palace on Twitter, the media waiting outside the hospital can be heard cheering in glee as Prince William emerged from the hospital to pick up their two other royal kids to see their new sibling.

"Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received. They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes," the Kensington Palace tweeted.

The palace also shared a photo of the royal couple with the newborn. The Duke and Duchess smiled and waved for the camera as photographers and camera crews watched them step out of the hospital with their baby boy.

CBS speculates that since the royal couple is keen on safeguarding the privacy of their kids, it might be a while before the new baby will be seen in public again.

The third royal baby is Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild. He is fifth in line for the throne, with Prince Harry pushed to the sixth spot. His grandfather Prince Charles is the immediate successor followed by his father Prince William and his two siblings.

The Duchess was admitted to St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London in the early hours of Monday, April 23. She traveled by car with her husband to the hospital's Lindo Wing.

As tradition calls for it, the birth was marked by the raising of a large Union Flag over Buckingham Palace and a State Standard over Windsor Castle. A notice was also placed on the forecourt of the former.

There is no word yet on the baby's name. "You'll find out soon enough," Prince William said when asked about it. The expectation is that it will be announced in the coming days.

A lot of speculations about the name have been floating around ever since the pregnancy of the Duchess was announced back in September. As usual, bets have been made as to what it will be.

Chicago Tribune reports that Arthur and James are among the favorites. While the baby was born on St. George's Day, which is England's national day, it is unlikely that he will be named after the patron saint of the country since it is already the name of his big brother.

As for his siblings, Princess Charlotte will turn three in May and just began attending nursery school in London. Her big brother Prince George is now 4 years old and has started school in September last year.

The new prince's name should be revealed soon so fans would want to stay on the royal baby watch.