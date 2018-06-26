Katherine Heigl Apologizes for Inappropriate Cemetery Photo Shoot

She also explained that she and her husband Josh Kelley were just trying to have a lighthearted moment while visiting the resting place of her loved ones, and she had no intention of hurting anyone.

"It's kind of a heavy thing to go and visit my loved ones' graves, and I decided to find some moments of levity and humor and didn't realize how inappropriate I was being," the Grey's Anatomy alum stated in the videos. "I deeply apologize and I thank you guys for understanding that sometimes I don't think things through clearly enough and I am grateful for your input and for giving me a heads up when I'm maybe going too far," she added.

According to Daily Mail, Heigl deleted the photos that were taken in the graveyard, including her snapshots at the headstones of her late brother Jason Heigl, who died at the age of 16 due to a car crash in 1986, and her grandparents Reinhold and Margaretta Engelhardt.

She also deleted the photos that netizens believed were "insensitive," including the one where she posed in a massive white monument with life-sized angels which had the caption, "I also managed to get in a little gossip with the girls," as well as the selfie which she captioned, "with an impatient angel."

The actress also deleted the photo where her husband posed beside a headstone bearing his family name.