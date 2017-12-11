Kendall Jenner, Blake Griffin News: Model Supports Rumored Boyfriend at His Comedy Show

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

NBA player Blake Griffin took the stage at the Avalon Hollywood, and rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner was there to support him.

Griffin organized the comedy show through his Team Griffin Foundation. Comedians like John Mulaney, Whitney Cummings, and Phoebe Robinson were there to entertain the crowd, and Griffin himself also prepared a routine of his own.

"Kendall was there supporting Blake. She arrived at The Avalon a few minutes before the show started and greeted several of Blake's friends. She seemed to know them well and they all stood around chatting," a source told E! News. "At the end of the night, she met up with Blake right away. He came over to greet her and she put on his suit jacket to stay warm."

Jenner was indeed spotted leaving the event with Griffin right behind her. She was also seen wearing his jacket around her. During the show, Jenner enjoyed herself and showed her support for the Los Angeles Clippers star.

"Kendall clapped right before [the show] started. A video skit with Blake played and Kendall watched attentively and smirked during some parts," an eyewitness told Us Weekly, explaining that the model clapped when it was Griffin's turn.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has been rumored to be dating Griffin for several months now. As previously reported, they were first thought to be more than just friends when they were sighted going out five times in a row. They were seen together several more times after that. They had fun at The Queen Mary's Dark Harbor with friends. In October, they also enjoyed dinner at a Beverly Hills steakhouse. Jenner has since been spotted attending Griffin's basketball games.

And, while it was said that things were not serious between them at the time, it looks like the tides have changed. Later that month, a source told Us Weekly that Jenner and Griffin are officially together.

"They're legit," the source revealed. "They're a full-on couple."

