Review: Kevin Costner brings gritty, reverent lens to Nativity in 'The First Christmas'

“Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas” takes a direct and reverent approach to the Nativity story, exchanging the traditional holiday cheer for a more historically grounded portrayal of the circumstances, no matter how difficult, surrounding Jesus’ birth.

The two-hour ABC special, airing Dec. 9 and then the following day on Hulu, blends reenactments, narration from Costner, and commentary from Christian theologians to reframe a story many viewers think they know well.

It’s not a glossy story, and the production’s central strength lies in its emphasis on realism.

Rather than presenting Mary and Joseph as static religious symbols, the dramatizations depict them as young people navigating fear, uncertainty and danger. The couple’s youth and social vulnerability, the political pressure of Roman rule, and Herod’s mounting paranoia form the backdrop of the journey to Bethlehem.

“This was a pregnant, unwed teenage girl, and Joseph was just as young. They were kids on this incredible journey," Costner recently told The Christian Post. "This story has lived for thousands of years, but they were teenagers, and it was fraught with danger."

"Babies were slaughtered over this issue. A proclaimed king was coming according to prophecy. These were real times, Roman rule, unstable cultures, and the stakes were incredibly high. Life wasn't valued the way we think of it today. They had to protect their lives and protect their child, whom we proclaim as the Son of God. For them, it was a fight for life at such a young age.”

Costner, who at the start of the special shares how church Nativity plays launched his own acting career, guides the special, threading together the dramatized scenes and scholarly interviews. Specialists from both Catholic and Protestant traditions are included to provide historical and theological context.

Structurally, the special moves deliberately between storytelling and analysis. The dramatized scenes are competently staged and do not avoid darker elements of the biblical account. Violence associated with Herod’s rule is portrayed directly, and several sequences depicting persecution and death are intense (the special is unsuitable for younger audiences or viewers sensitive to graphic material).

But most importantly, spiritually, the special remains firmly aligned with Christian doctrine. The Gospel narrative is portrayed respectfully and emphasizes the resurrection and Christ’s redemptive purpose: “Let’s keep the Christ in Christmas,” Costner reminds viewers.

And while some scenes rely on informed speculation to fill narrative gaps, the program does not stray from the biblical framework or suggest reinterpretations of core Christian beliefs.

“The First Christmas” will likely resonate most with audiences seeking a more serious and contemplative approach to the season. Its emphasis on historical context, the reality of the difficult moments surrounding Christ’s birth and emotional realism offer viewers an opportunity to engage with the Nativity story beyond stained-glass window pageantry or nostalgia.

Ultimately, the special succeeds in its goal: presenting the birth of Christ as an event shaped not only by divine promise but also by genuine human risk and ultimately, the hope of the Gospel. The special provides an excellent opportunity for families to reconsider a familiar story through a more grounded, Gospel-centric and thoughtful lens.

"Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas," which will air on ABC on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. EST and will be available for streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.