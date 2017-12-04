REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Khloe Kardashian as she attends the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 23, 2014.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been together for over a year, and the reality star recently took to her website and app to share how they make their relationship work.

According to PEOPLE, Kardashian wrote about "five non-negotiables" when it comes to finding a man and knowing he is the one. She revealed that a good rule is to know whether both parties are looking for the same thing in a relationship.

"You 1000 percent need to be on the same page about the basics, like commitment, trust and where your moral compass is set," she wrote. "Repeat: 1000 percent!"

She also explained that spending time together on fun activities is a good way to keep things alive and interesting.

"Connection is key. Laughter and passion are the fuel for lifelong monogamy, so the importance of fun, collaborative activities should never be forgotten," she said.

In the same post, Kardashian revealed that her NBA player of a boyfriend makes her feel like royalty, giving her "an overall feeling of security and adoration." The reality star certainly makes sure to treat Thompson right as well. In fact, she spent Thanksgiving with him in Cleveland and cooked him plenty of good food.

She also explained that another factor in ensuring a successful long-time commitment is getting priorities straight, explaining that "your boo should obviously care about work and pals, but you need to be numero uno."

The two definitely appear to be perfect for each other. Kardashian is rumored to be pregnant with her first child, though the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has yet to officially confirm anything. As previously reported, a source apparently revealed that Kardashian will be ready to make an announcement very soon.

Apart from the youngest Kardashian, the youngest Jenner is also rumored to have a bun in the oven. Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is said to be pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. And, while these pregnancy rumors have not been validated yet, some believe that hints have been dropped.