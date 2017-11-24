Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy News: 'Revenge Body' Star to Confirm First Child With NBA Player Tristan Thompson Soon

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Khloe Kardashian as she attends the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 23, 2014.

Fans may have one less Kardashian pregnancy to speculate about soon.

According to Us Weekly, Khloe Kardashian is apparently going to announce her pregnancy very soon. A source told the publication that the "Revenge Body" star is getting ready for the public unveiling, though a specific date was not mentioned.

The Kardashian clan has been plagued by pregnancy rumors as of late. Kim Kardashian West already confirmed that she is having another daughter with husband Kanye West via a surrogate. Khloe, on the other hand, is reportedly expecting a baby boy. However, Khloe and another rumored mom-to-be, Kylie Jenner, have yet to confirm the pregnancy rumors surrounding them.

Some fans believe both Khloe and Kylie have been dropping hints about their pregnancies on social media, but a recent post from Kris Jenner seems to have fueled the rumors even further. The "momager" took to Instagram to share a photo of nine pairs of pajamas, "a collection for every one of my grandchildren." Interestingly, Kris only has six grandchildren as of now, seven if Kim's third child is counted.

Having a child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson is a big step, and the couple has proved that they are ready to take their relationship to the next level. As previously reported, Khloe moved in with the NBA player earlier this year and opened up about the struggles of a long-distance relationship.

As for Kylie, the beauty mogul has been keeping away from the public eye ever since the pregnancy rumors started. In fact, her own family does not see her very often, even leading to Khloe joking on a recent "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" episode that Kylie has turned into "the new Rob." For those who are unaware, Rob Kardashian is their brother who took a break from the reality series for quite some time.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" season 14 airs Sundays on E!