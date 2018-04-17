'Kingdom Hearts 3' News: Latest Trailer Previews Classic Mini-Games Set to Be Included

Over 20 mini-games are expected to be featured in the sequel

YouTube/Kingdom Hearts "Kingdom Hearts 3" will feature the "Giantland" mini-game

"Kingdom Hearts 3" will enable fans to go on another epic journey together with Sora and his friends as they explore new and larger worlds and take on enemies both familiar and mysterious.

It will likely be a long journey and, in all likelihood, a stressful one, too.

Every now and then, Sora, his friends and the players themselves may be able to benefit from taking a bit of a break, and during those times, they can opt to check out some of the mini-games that will be included in the upcoming installment of the series.

The latest trailer for the sequel previews some of the mini-games that are going to be made playable.

In the trailer, Sora can be seen with what appears to be a portable gaming device in hand. It may very well be an older gaming device, too, as the games are shown in black and white.

The first of the mini-games is a platformer, and it features Sora and Mickey Mouse navigating through a series of beams as they attempt to reach the one Minnie Mouse is standing on. The challenge of the mini-game apparently involves dodging smaller beams that Pete will drop every now and then.

Next up is "The Barnyard Battle" mini-game, and this one looks to be a possible two-player offering that features Sora and Mickey competing against one another to get the higher score.

In "The Karnival Kid" mini-game, the objective is to bring the right order to the right customer. Customers will pop up quickly, and the orders will be very similar, making it tough to always deliver the right order.

The next mini-game shown in the trailer is entitled "Giantland," and it features Sora attempting to make it to a certain spot while trying to avoid getting crushed by a giant.

The last of the mini-games previewed in the trailer is named "Musical Farmer," and it has Sora gathering eggs from chickens and then handing them over to Mickey.

Apparently, the trailer does not show all of the mini-games that will be included in "Kingdom Hearts 3."

According to a recent report from KH13.com, over 20 different mini-games are set to be included in the sequel, including more offerings similar to the ones shown in the trailer. The classic mini-games are said to be based on short films that Mickey starred back in the 1930s.

For those wondering, the classic mini-games will be made accessible once players make it to Twilight Town.

What remains unclear at this point is if all mini-games that will be featured in the sequel are going to be similar to those classic games or if other kinds of smaller experiences will be presented to players.

It is also currently unclear if there are special rewards that players may be able to receive from playing these mini-games, and that matter may not be clarified until the sequel itself is released.

An exact release date for "Kingdom Hearts 3" has not been announced just yet, though the eagerly anticipated game is expected to hit stores sometime this year.