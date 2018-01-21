'Kokkoku: Moment by Moment' Episode 3 Spoilers: Juri's Body to Undergo Unusual Transformation?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese psychological thriller anime series, "Kokkoku: Moment by Moment," based on the manga series written and illustrated by Seita Horio.

Things have gone awry in Stasis for the Yukawas on the next episode of the Japanese psychological thriller anime series, "Kokkoku: Moment by Moment."

While their initial plan of rescuing their kidnapped family members using a supernatural stone that could freeze time seemed like a simple task to accomplish, they have not counted on the possibility of meeting other people capable of moving through this mysterious still world.

And now, her father Takafumi has been captured, her brother Tsubasa has awakened into Stasis without full knowledge of the kind of world he's at, Grandfather has just uncovered a well-thought-out plan to steal their family's special stone, and Juri may only be just a breath away from losing her life.

The mystery of the stones' origins, their nature, and the reason behind the Genuine Love Society's seeming determination to get rid of all Yukawa family members except for the grandfather are still up in the air at this point. However, the preview for the upcoming third episode may at least provide some answers to the role the Yukawa family plays in this whole supernatural mess.

Will Jii-san make it in time to save his granddaughter? What is it that's about to happen to Juri's dying body? And why does it seem like Makoto, who was previously not in Stasis, has woken up into it crying, much to the surprise of his grieving father?

It has also been made clear that violating the rules of Stasis could lead to some very grave consequences that the merciless monsters known as Handlers are always at the ready to carry out. What other rules will the people currently caught in Stasis end up breaking unknowingly, and what other kinds of punishment could these violations entail?

"Kokkoku: Moment by Moment" airs on Sundays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. It also airs on the following Tuesdays at 10 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also exclusively streamed in select regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime Video.